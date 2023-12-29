XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 3,512,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,188,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 264.6% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in XPeng by 24.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

