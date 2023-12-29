XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.82. 2,525,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,183,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

XPeng Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis increased its stake in XPeng by 355.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in XPeng by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 264.6% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 24.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

