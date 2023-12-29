Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.19 ($23.29) and last traded at €21.21 ($23.31). Approximately 2,896,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.90 ($25.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.80.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

