Zullo Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

