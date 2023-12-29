Zullo Investment Group Inc. Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

COF stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $132.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

