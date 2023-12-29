Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 83,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 237,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.50 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

