Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore upped their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

