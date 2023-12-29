Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $268.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

