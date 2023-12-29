Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

NYSE BA opened at $260.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

