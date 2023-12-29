Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.97, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

