Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

