Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.