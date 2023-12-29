Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 65.3% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $132.02 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $132.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

