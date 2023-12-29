Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.60 and its 200 day moving average is $248.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

