Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CYH opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.82. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.