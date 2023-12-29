Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.72. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

