Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 81 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in International Business Machines by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.1% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $163.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

