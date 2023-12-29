Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITW opened at $261.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average of $242.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

