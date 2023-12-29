Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 208.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

