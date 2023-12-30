1,150 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.69 and a 12 month high of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

