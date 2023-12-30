12,480 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

TCAF opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

