1,402 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.34. 1,914,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.