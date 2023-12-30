142,645 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 142,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 10,489,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

