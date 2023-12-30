154,998 Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Acquired by Gritstone Asset Management LLC

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II accounts for 2.0% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPXX opened at $10.33 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

