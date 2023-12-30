15,630 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $157.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

