1,650 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in AMETEK by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,651,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 311.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $165.52.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

