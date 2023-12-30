19,700 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Trading Down 1.4 %

CXT opened at $56.91 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.