23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares of Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $35,849.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,724.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
23andMe Stock Performance
ME opened at $0.91 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.68%.
Institutional Trading of 23andMe
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
