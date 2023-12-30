23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares of Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $35,849.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,724.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

23andMe Stock Performance

ME opened at $0.91 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.68%.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

About 23andMe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 23andMe by 64.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,198 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

