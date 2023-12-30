31,025 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,286. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

