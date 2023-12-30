4,535 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 320,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.9% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Realty Income by 1,259.7% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 538,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 498,848 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

