4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $20.26 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,680 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $318,000.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

