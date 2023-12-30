59,645 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,007,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.