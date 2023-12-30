6,185 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

