8,349 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

