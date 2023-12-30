9,265 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 256,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 757,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 416,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

