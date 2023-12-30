A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.77

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.77 and traded as high as C$30.94. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$30.74, with a volume of 8,801 shares changing hands.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.55.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

