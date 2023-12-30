abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.61

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.92. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 474,419 shares changing hands.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
