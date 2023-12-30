abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.61

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.92. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 474,419 shares changing hands.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 857,016 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 69.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 111,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

