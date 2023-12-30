Accel Wealth Management Takes $65,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,757 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 810,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,984,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $879.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.