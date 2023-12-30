Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.98

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and traded as high as $21.15. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 71,106 shares changing hands.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.36%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
