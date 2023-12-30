Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.98

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and traded as high as $21.15. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 71,106 shares changing hands.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.36%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after acquiring an additional 909,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 701,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,844 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 556,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 270,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

