Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,392.80

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,392.80 ($30.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,724 ($34.61). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,706 ($34.38), with a volume of 264,912 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.06) to GBX 2,280 ($28.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,543 ($32.31) to GBX 2,961 ($37.62) in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,296 ($29.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,218.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,626.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,395.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,378 ($30.22) per share, with a total value of £3,947.48 ($5,015.86). Insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

