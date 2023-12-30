Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $596.60. 1,890,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $589.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

