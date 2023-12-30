Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.9% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $596.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,011. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $589.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.