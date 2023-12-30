Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 136,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $151.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

