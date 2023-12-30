AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.83

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.83 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 20.45 ($0.26). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.26), with a volume of 872,356 shares traded.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £153.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.19.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

Further Reading

