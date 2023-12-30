AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.65. 237,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 414,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $201.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 41,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

