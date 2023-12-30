Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of ASEKY opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Aisin has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aisin will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.