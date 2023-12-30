Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.85

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.85 and traded as high as C$16.55. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.31, with a volume of 24,625 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.85. The stock has a market cap of C$741.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

