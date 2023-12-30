Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.52. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 75,525 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of C$4.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

