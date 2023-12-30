Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Frances Arnold Sells 240 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, November 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.91.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

