Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.50.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $379.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,255. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $383.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

